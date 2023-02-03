Submit Photos/Videos
Couple wanted in stealing hundreds from Walgreens

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a couple who is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Walgreens cash register.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Jan. 31 around 3:48 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 4470 Columbia Road in Martinez.

The employees stated to deputies that they helped an unknown white female described to have brown hair and wearing a long black coat, with a Western Union account transaction, according to authorities.

The employees said during the transaction the female picked up the money that had already been accounted for by both employees when she slipped it into her hand concealing it beneath her wallet. The employees stated the total amount of the transaction was $2,560, however, after the female left, the employees counted the cash register and realized they only had $1,300, according to authorities.

The employees told authorities they reviewed the camera footage from the register and found the subject taking the money, then exiting the store turning left, and walking down the sidewalk out of view.

According to authorities, the pictured male collected the money from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Belair Road.

According to authorities, Walgreens contacted Western Union to cancel the transaction within 15 minutes, but the money had already been received. Walgreens will prosecute if the subject can be identified.

