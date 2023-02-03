Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County deputies searching for man who fled traffic stop

By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man in the areas of Lamkin Road, West Milledgeville Road, and the Cornerstone subdivision.

Officials say Richard Dahlheimer, 42, fled deputies Thursday evening after a traffic stop while driving a stolen vehicle.

Richard Dahlheimer, 42.
Richard Dahlheimer, 42.(WRDW)
He was last seen wearing a black hat and a black jacket, according to officials. Dahlheimer has multiple warrants through the sheriff’s office, including entering autos and burglaries.

Deputies are asking those in the area to stay inside and report any suspicious activity to dispatch at (706) 541-2800.

