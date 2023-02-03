Columbia County chamber celebrates success at 18th annual banquet

GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 18th annual banquet and business showcase Thursday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center.

With a sellout attendance of local, state and federal business leaders, the event celebrated and saluted the chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a look ahead to a prosperous 2023.

The evening kicked off with the business showcase and reception that allowed people to mingle and network with nearly 20 local vendors.

Chamber President/CEO Russell Lahodny opened the dinner program with a welcome and highlighted the successes of the chamber in 2022 and the prospects for a brighter future.

Jordan Pierce with First Community Bank and Vice President Sabrina Griffin presented the awards for Ambassador of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, respectively, to LeeAnn Rhoden, Blanchard & Calhoun Real Estate, and Doressa Hawes, Golden Harvest Food Bank.

A highlight of the evening was the ceremonial passing of the gavel of leadership from outgoing Chair Jordan Pierce with First Community Bank to 2023 Chair Wendy Perry of KATALIS. In her remarks, Perry expressed appreciation to the board and relayed goals and aspirations for the upcoming year.

During the program, the chamber presented several awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, which went to Yvonee Meeks of SRP Federal Credit Union for her devotion to service and giving back to the community.

The chamber named Ignite Accounting and Business Advisors (formerly Couch Consulting) the Small Business of the Year and Augusta Technical College as Large Business of the Year. The Leadership Columbia County Alumni Award went to Adam Williams, The Cleveland Group CPAs.

Mike Goodwin, the Bowtie Comedian, closed out the evening.

The event was presented by South State. Premier Sponsor was Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. Executive Sponsors included Allegra Image 360, AT&T, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, The Cleveland Group CPAs, Doctors Hospital of Augusta and Georgia Power. Additional sponsors included Lifetime Achievement Award Sponsor, Southeast Restoration; Non-Profit Member of the Year Sponsor, ADP; Volunteer of the Year Award Sponsor, First Community Bank; and Speaker Sponsor, C&C Automotive.

