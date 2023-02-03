Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects.

The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13.

It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from Georgia Power. The electric company has a substation near the Butt Memorial Bridge, and workers need to complete some wiring near the canal.

Meanwhile, tour boat operators are taking the opportunity to get the vessels inspected by the Coast Guard, as mandated every five years.

The canal should be refilled by mid-March.

