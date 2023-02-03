Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken leaders discuss Northside’s growth, development

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh says they hope the new homes will spark growth in the area.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh says they hope the new homes will spark growth in the area.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to Aiken’s Northside after years of growth and development on the south side.

City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area around the homes grows.

City leaders tell us they’re opening a new water plant in 2024 to service this new development, and they’ve already studied the traffic in the area, finding the road network they have now will be able to handle the growth.

“Grocery stores and other types of retail stores tend to migrate to the south side. I think we’ll see those developers and those stores looking closer at the north side,” he said.

Aiken residents tell us the southside is too congested. They’re happy to see more homes that will hopefully attract more retailers.

“It doesn’t seem to be as packed with cars and all like if you go on that site, you know Whiskey Road and all that, so I always come to this Walmart,” said Peggy Bates.

With the north side being about a 20-minute drive from I-20, Bedenbaugh says he hopes the proximity of the area will draw people to Aiken as it grows.

“Individuals and homeowners and renters can live in a can but have jobs in Columbia or Augusta and quickly get on the interstate to get to their workplace,” he said.

The city isn’t sure when they will be breaking ground on these new developments, but he says they are currently drawing out a comprehensive plan of how it will all look.

