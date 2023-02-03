Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County Public Schools(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work.

The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem, the school board approved some financial incentives.

In December, the board approved a pay increase for a number of employees serving students with disabilities, including teachers, aides and bus drivers.

JOB FAIR: The district’s spring mega-hiring event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Aiken High School. There will be on-site interviews and possible on-the-spot job offers. You can register at www.acpsd.net, but walk-ins are welcome.

The board also approved a $1,000 bonus for teachers and certain other employees.

Then the board on Jan. 10 approved the largest hiring incentive in district history: a $10,000 bonus for newly hired certified educators in special education, middle and secondary school math, and middle and secondary school science. All it takes is a three-year commitment with the district.

“Thirty-one of 42 current classroom vacancies are in these areas and remain our most challenging certification areas for recruitment,” said Jennifer Hart, chief of human resources for the district. “Our teachers and staff have been flexible and worked together to minimize the impact of these vacancies. We simply have to give our teachers some relief and fill these critical roles, though, and hope that this bonus will help us do that.”

Looking ahead, the board plans to consider step increases and cost-of-living adjustments as leaders set the 2023-24 budget.

Midyear pay scale increases and bonuses would not impact an employee’s eligibility for a step or cost-of-living increase.

“We appreciate the dedication of our teachers and staff,” Superintendent King Laurence said. “We’ll continue to look for ways to reward and recognize the team that’s helping ACPSD reach new horizons.”

