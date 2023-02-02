Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim.

After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation.

District Attorney Jared Williams said Blenman used his girlfriend’s car and phone to set up the robbery by luring the victim to a trailer park off Deans Bridge Road in July 2019.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Justin Mullis of the Special Victims Unit told jurors Blenman has never had to own up to his actions, but they had the chance to make him take responsibility for the harm he caused.

“The jury responded with a guilty verdict, holding Blenman accountable for the violence he perpetrated on our community,” Williams said in a statement.

“I thank this jury for standing up for the victim and for the safety of our community.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.