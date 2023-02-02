Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K

Brandon Safford,
Brandon Safford,(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man outside a Circle K last week.

According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at the convenience store at 3412 Mike Padgett Highway – a business that’s within eyesight of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office station.

The victim was standing outside the Circle K when an unknown silver sedan pulled up, and a man got out of the passenger side, walked up to the victim when he began firing a handgun, according to authorities.

The victim returned fire, deputies reported.

When deputies arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim lying in front of the cash counter bleeding from his left arm and left leg.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene to give aid to the victim, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

The store’s front windows were damaged by gunfire.

Two black handguns were found in the trash can at the entrance of the store, and bullet casings were found in the parking lot.

