Multi-car crash causes traffic on Charleston Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-car crash has caused traffic delays on Charleston Highway at Firetower Road Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, there were two vehicles overturned, as another vehicle caught fire and burned to the frame.

At least one injury has been reported at this time.

Aiken County fire departments responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

The South Carolina High Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash.

