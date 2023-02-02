Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are giving their best wishes to dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap, who’s continuing to draw support from across the CSRA and around the world.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Justin is due for more surgery today, and a local business is raising money today to help him and his family.

Deputies went to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Wednesday to say hi and bring him some goodies, including a new bike.

Justin was riding his bike along Langston Drive in Columbia County when three dogs mauled him on Jan. 6. The pit bulls have since been euthanized, as were other dogs with the same owner , who was sued earlier this week by Justin’s family .

When Burke County deputies dropped by the hospital, Justin wasn’t able to see them in person, but his mother FaceTimed him so deputies could talk to him.

They let Justin know that Sheriff Alfonzo Williams made him an honorary deputy of Burke County and they brought him a badge.

“Justin we stand behind you and want you to know just how strong you are,” deputies said in a Facebook post. “You got this! Please come and see us when you are all better we would love to see you!”

Justin will be in the Augusta hospital for a while, and has other surgeries ahead of him, possibly in Atlanta.

Despite the obstacles ahead of him, Justin has shown a resiliency and optimism that have inspired many and prompted an outpouring of support .

Among the supporters is the owner of Main Street Treats at 170 N. Louisville St. in Harlem.

The business is expecting a big crowd during an event from 3:30-8:30 p.m. today in support of Justin. A portion of proceeds from sales today will go to Justin and his family.

The business owner has a connection to Justin by being a teacher at Euchee Creek, where Justin goes to school.

