Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.(Houston Police Department)
By KHOU staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said.

Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard.

When he went outside to check, he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten loose and were attacking his dog.

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man’s body, even though he was already dead. They also said one of the dogs tried to attack an officer.

All the dogs involved were taken to the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter.

The victim’s dog that was attacked had to be euthanized Wednesday night due to its injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeks punitive damages
A body was discovered in a room at the Motel 6 on Feb. 2, 2023.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police on scene of domestic shooting in Oregon
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Lawyer: Principal unaware boy had gun before teacher shot
Preparations are underway for the Aiken Antique Show.
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
The Northeast and New England brace for an “epic” Arctic blast threatening wind chills as low...
"Epic" arctic air targets parts of the south and northeast U.S.