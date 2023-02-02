Local student-athletes announce college plans on National Signing Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day which means some of our local athletes had the opportunity to put pen to paper.

It’s official. These athletes are playing the sports they love in college.

Running back Jontavis Curry, who helped lead the Thomson Bulldogs to their first state championship in two decades , signed to play for Hutchinson Community College.

Curry is a big play waiting to happen. In the state championship game, he ran for 243 yards and scored four touchdowns. Two of which were in the fourth quarter with the game on the line to secure the victory.

“It’s amazing. I came a long way. It’s been a good two years at Thomson High School. They did everything that they could. It’s been a nice journey, and now I’m finally going to do something that I love, and I’m going to make something of it,” said Curry.

Lakeside had six student-athletes sign the dotted line, including kicker Will Hattaway. He will be taking his talents to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hattaway is Lakeside’s all-time leader in field goals made, points scored, and extra points.

Will Hattaway said, “It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve grown up as a Georgia fan, so it’s a dream come true to sign that paper and join the national champions. I hope I can help contribute to their program. Help them better themselves while they better me too, and I’m just so excited to be a Dawg.”

His dad, Wayne Hattaway, said, “He’s had this dream since eighth grade that he’s wanted to play at the University of Georgia, to kick there. He met Rodrigo Blankenship there at that time.”

On the other side of Evans, two Knights signed on to play college football. Namari Jenkins has plans on playing for Reinhardt University and D.J. Williams will be battling in the trenches at West Georgia University.

Grovetown had three football players and three lacrosse players sign their letters. Zaidon Gunn, Zavion Leggett, and Josh Peacock will all be hitting the gridiron for Anderson University.

Kirstyn Johnson will play women’s lacrosse for Oglethorpe University. While Luis Delgado and Avery Grayson will be attending Pfeiffer University. Over in South Carolina, Barnwell had four football players sign their letters of intent. One of them is running back Tyler Smith. He was a finalist for Mr. South Carolina.

Smith is making everyone in his family proud by continuing their legacy at South Carolina State University.

“It’s a blessing, that’s all it is man. I’ve dreamed about this ever since I was a little kid, just holding a football and thinking about it. I ain’t never seen this day coming honestly. My whole family comes from South Carolina State. I just wanted to join a tradition,” he said.

MORE ATHLETES:

Trey Huff, Lincoln County, is going to Anderson University for football.

TeMarcus Elam, Lakeside, is going to The Citadel for football.

Demario Henderson, Lakeside, is going to Saint Andrews University for football.

Emily Wright, Lakeside, is going to Georgia College for cross country.

Colten Moak, Lakeside, is going to Toccoa Falls College for baseball.

Jaden James, Barnwell, is going to Limestone University for football.

Maurice Odom, Barnwell, is going to Limestone University for football.

Clay Pender, Barnwell, is going to Erskine College for football.

Jontavis Curry, Thomson, is going to Hutchinson Community College for football.

Namri Jenkins, Evans, is going to Reinhardt University for football.

