Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course

The owner requested to rezone the clubhouse and the surrounding 6.9 acres in December, sending...
The owner requested to rezone the clubhouse and the surrounding 6.9 acres in December, sending neighbors spiraling in fear of the clubhouse being put to a different use.(WRDW)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes to the area.

Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns.

Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold, and some flooding issues with the county went unresolved.

Now millions of dollars in property lies in limbo, with families wanting it restored to its former glory.

The owner requested to rezone the clubhouse and the surrounding 6.9 acres in December, sending neighbors spiraling in fear of the clubhouse being put to a different use.

MORE | Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for computer

“If the clubhouses zone differently, it could be a restaurant entertainment center. And someone wanting to come in and purchase the golf course, as we have someone now, they wouldn’t have the clubhouse, and that is the nucleus of the golf course. So that is our main concern is if this rezoning happens, what is going to happen to the clubhouse,” asked Lilia Greene.

According to the owner, Mark Herbert, after hearing the concerns from neighbors like Greene, he isn’t rezoning, he’s requesting to withdraw it.

“I’m withdrawing the s one zoning that I was going to do, I’ll just change the verbiage in the pud,” he said.

MORE | Saluda County needs volunteer firefighters

After consulting with the county, the original planned unit development called for only Jones Creek investors to operate the clubhouse but because he wasn’t an investor, he’s never been able to do with it what he wanted.

He’s hoping by changing the zoning, he could help bring new life to the clubhouse, potentially a restaurant, events, and later hours.

“I don’t understand why everybody is all upset. I don’t know if anything has changed from the day I bought it other than I’ve never been able to really do anything that I really wanted to do to it,” said Herbert.

The neighborhood is holding out hope. The zoning stays the same, and a developer buys the entire golf course, including the clubhouse and the area around it.

Greene said: “We don’t want the extra traffic or anything like that for the long hours into the evenings. That’s concerning for us as well. Our hope is to get back into the golf course and just have the community that we had in the past.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeks punitive damages
A body was discovered in a room at the Motel 6 on Feb. 2, 2023.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street

Latest News

Preparations are underway for the Aiken Antique Show.
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
Antique
Learn about Aiken Antique Show set this weekend
Motel
Death deemed suspicious after body found in motel room
New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun...
Elementary school opens new interactive playground