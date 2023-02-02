Elementary school opens new interactive playground

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun for them.

Lake Forest Hills is the first school in Richmond County to get this. We stopped by to check out the interactive playground that has everyone ready to party.

These kids are getting to know the Lu.

“It’s a fabulous tool that incorporates their mind their heart and their brains,” Principal Lisa Hughey says.

She says students might think their school just installed a big video game.

“They love it, they don’t realize that their learning has been gamified, and that’s what they love anyway, you know playing video games, and so they’re able to get physical, and their mind is engaged, so it’s the whole package for us,” Hughey says.

It comes with almost 50 different interactive activities. Instructional specialist Catherine Douglas says many of these are educational.

“And so if they’re working on fractions in their classroom, they can come down and play a game that has fractions in it, if they’re working on map skills, they can come work on map skills in P.E.,” Douglas says.

But it can also be used just for fun, like having a dance party or throwing at targets. School leaders hope this will make a difference.

“It’s a great tool, when we’re trying to close COVID gaps, that they can actually get academic support in P.E.,” Douglas says.

In this gym, school work and P.E. are coming together.

That system has a projector, motion detecting camera, and more. The principal says every student will have an opportunity to use it.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.