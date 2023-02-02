Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Elementary school opens new interactive playground

New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun...
New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun for them.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun for them.

Lake Forest Hills is the first school in Richmond County to get this. We stopped by to check out the interactive playground that has everyone ready to party.

These kids are getting to know the Lu.

“It’s a fabulous tool that incorporates their mind their heart and their brains,” Principal Lisa Hughey says.

She says students might think their school just installed a big video game.

MORE | Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business

“They love it, they don’t realize that their learning has been gamified, and that’s what they love anyway, you know playing video games, and so they’re able to get physical, and their mind is engaged, so it’s the whole package for us,” Hughey says.

It comes with almost 50 different interactive activities. Instructional specialist Catherine Douglas says many of these are educational.

“And so if they’re working on fractions in their classroom, they can come down and play a game that has fractions in it, if they’re working on map skills, they can come work on map skills in P.E.,” Douglas says.

MORE | Tech students can now join new SRS Apprenticeship School

But it can also be used just for fun, like having a dance party or throwing at targets. School leaders hope this will make a difference.

“It’s a great tool, when we’re trying to close COVID gaps, that they can actually get academic support in P.E.,” Douglas says.

In this gym, school work and P.E. are coming together.

That system has a projector, motion detecting camera, and more. The principal says every student will have an opportunity to use it.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeks punitive damages
A body was discovered in a room at the Motel 6 on Feb. 2, 2023.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street

Latest News

Preparations are underway for the Aiken Antique Show.
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend
Antique
Learn about Aiken Antique Show set this weekend
Motel
Death deemed suspicious after body found in motel room
The owner requested to rezone the clubhouse and the surrounding 6.9 acres in December, sending...
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course