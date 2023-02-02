Driver arrested in death of bicyclist on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with the death of a bicyclist three weeks ago on Olive Road.

According to authorities, Franklin, White, 60, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with homicide with a vessel in the 2nd degree and wrong side of the roadway.

The bicyclist died on Jan. 26, two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit on Jan. 11 around 6 p.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, died.

According to the accident report, White was traveling north on Olive Road when he swerved to miss a car when he hit Dorsey. The deputy was unable to speak with the driver of the second vehicle due to injury.

According to authorities, the incident is still under investigation with charges pending.

Dorsey was struck by a vehicle in front of a church, and five people rushed to the street to pray over him and keep him from being hit again.

But another vehicle hit them as well as Dorsey.

One of the people trying to help Dorsey after the Jan. 11 crash at Olive Road and Eagles Way told us her life flashed before her eyes.

“I looked up, the van was coming straight towards us, and I jumped out of the way. When I jumped out of the way, that’s when the van hit the other four people. And my moms said their bodies went flying everywhere,” LaShawn Vines said.

Vines says she had trouble sleeping because the accident is just too hard to get out of her head.

