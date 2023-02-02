Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few showers are possible into early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Most of the moderate to heavy rain is likely this afternoon into Friday as a stronger cold front moves into the region. We’re expecting another 0.75″ - 1.50″ across the region. This will bring a low flood risk to the region, mainly for flood prone areas and places near rivers/creeks. Big spread in highs Thursday with a wedge set-up in place. Northern CSRA will see highs in the 40s, but the southern CSRA will likely see highs in the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Most of the rain should clear out late Friday and then we will finally see the sun again by Saturday. Highs Friday afternoon on the backside of the rain will be below average in the mid-50s. It will be chilly this weekend with highs Saturday only in the mid to upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible Sunday as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm backup into the 60s by Monday with drier conditions. The temps will continue to climb as we head into the middle of next week with afternoon highs likely to reach to lower 70s, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for Wednesday either. Keep it here for the latest.

