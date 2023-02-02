Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain likely this evening through early Friday. Below average temperatures expected this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain is likely this evening through early Friday. Rain totals look to be near an inch for most of the CSRA. Temperatures will be cool tonight in the mid to upper 40s.

Most of the rain should clear out Friday morning after 8 AM and then we will bring back sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

It will be chilly this weekend with morning lows Saturday in the mid-20s. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will stay sunny Saturday, but more clouds will move in Saturday night and stick around most of Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal near 60. An isolated shower is possible Sunday as an area of low pressure moves up the east coast, but most of the CSRA should stay dry.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s Monday with sunshine returning to the region. The temps will continue to climb as we head into the middle of next week with afternoon highs likely to be near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Our next chance for rain will likely hold out until we get to next Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

Riley's 11 PM Forecast