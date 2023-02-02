Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, but it’s too early to say whether there’s anything suspicious about the death.

The body was reported sometime around 1:30 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said his staff was on the scene but had just gotten there, so it was too early to say whether it was a homicide.

But there have been homicides and other crimes at motels in that neighborhood.

On July 20, Keshia Chanel Geter, 26, from Eastover, S.C., was fatally shot at the Knights Inn , 210 Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, of Augusta, was charged with murder.

And on July 5, a home invasion was reported at the Motel 6 . Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel where some people live on a longer-term basis.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.