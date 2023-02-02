Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, but it’s too early to say whether there’s anything suspicious about the death.

The body was reported sometime around 1:30 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road.

MORE | Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said his staff was on the scene but had just gotten there, so it was too early to say whether it was a homicide.

But there have been homicides and other crimes at motels in that neighborhood.

On July 20, Keshia Chanel Geter, 26, from Eastover, S.C., was fatally shot at the Knights Inn, 210 Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, of Augusta, was charged with murder.

And on July 5, a home invasion was reported at the Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel where some people live on a longer-term basis.

MORE | 20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge Road
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street
Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t...
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas

Latest News

Peaches
Here’s how Georgians’ health stacks up — and it’s not all bad news
Aiken Technical College students participate in radiation protection training at the Savannah...
Aiken students can now join new SRS Apprenticeship School
Kadeem Blenman
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
An Aiken County business owner is working to give back to two local nonprofits by selling a...
Aiken County business owner gives back to local nonprofits