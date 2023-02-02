Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say

Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.(CARABINIERI COSENZA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A mafia boss who was working undercover as a pizza maker was captured after evading authorities for 16 years, according to French officials.

The anti-mafia police said 63-year-old Edgardo Greco was caught working as a pizzaiolo in Saint-Etienne last week.

Greco was part of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabria mafia) and sentenced in absentia for the murder of two brothers from a rival clan in the 1990s. The men are presumed to have been dissolved in acid based on the testimony of turncoats.

The anti-mafia police said Greco was convicted for the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo.

While in France, Greco had adopted a new identity, Paolo Dimitrio, despite being on Italy’s most wanted list since 2006.

The Italian press reported Greco was even featured in a local French paper as “an authentic Italian pizza maker.”

Authorities said he was arrested on an Interpol arrest warrant and will likely be extradited to Italy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeks punitive damages
A body was discovered in a room at the Motel 6 on Feb. 2, 2023.
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street

Latest News

FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
Cybersecurity trends for 2023
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Here’s how Georgians’ health stacks up — and it’s not all bad news
Here’s how Georgians’ health stacks up — and it’s not all bad news