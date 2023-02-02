Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge Road
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street
Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t...
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog daycare facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after dog daycare fire
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
Day 9: Judge to decide whether jury will hear of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter