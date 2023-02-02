Aiken County business owner gives back to local non-profits

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County business owner is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt.

The funds benefit Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on mental health, and the love she has for horses. She’s hopeful the fundraiser helps get the word out about these two charities.

Martha Wise, owner of White Rose Eclectics, says, “It’s just such a giving town and there’s so many wonderful non-profits here its hard not to give back. It really kind of goes hand in hand people helping horses and horses helping people.”

100 percent of those profits made from the shirts are split evenly between the two charities.

