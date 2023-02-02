Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken County business owner gives back to local non-profits

A local business owner is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County business owner is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt.

The funds benefit Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on mental health, and the love she has for horses. She’s hopeful the fundraiser helps get the word out about these two charities.

MORE | Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk

Martha Wise, owner of White Rose Eclectics, says, “It’s just such a giving town and there’s so many wonderful non-profits here its hard not to give back. It really kind of goes hand in hand people helping horses and horses helping people.”

100 percent of those profits made from the shirts are split evenly between the two charities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
This was the scene on Feb. 1, 2023, after a fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman...
81-year-old killed when car, tractor-trailer crash on Deans Bridge Road
Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages
Train derailment site at 11th Street and Walton Way.
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street
Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t...
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas

Latest News

Aiken Technical College students participate in radiation protection training at the Savannah...
Aiken students can now join new SRS Apprenticeship School
Kadeem Blenman
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
LIVE: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
Crime scene tape
20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County