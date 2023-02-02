Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken Antique Show making a return this weekend

Preparations are underway for the Aiken Antique Show.
Preparations are underway for the Aiken Antique Show.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back.

This will be the 23rd show for the Center for the Arts.

The annual event is the only fundraiser for the center.

Tickets are about $20 for the whole weekend.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Friday, and the show will continue through Sunday.

You can find it on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken.

“We have 21 dealers from all over the Southeast that have come,” said Lisa Castles, owner of York Antiques. “They all specialize in a specific thing. You know we have continental, English, art, jewelry, silver, a little bit of everything, and that’s what I try to do as the dealer rep, is put together an eclectic mix so everybody has an opportunity to see something they love.”

