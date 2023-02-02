20-year-old man shot dead in Bamberg County

OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County 20-year-old was shot dead this week, one of the latest victims in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA for nearly a year.

Savion Williams, 20, of Denmark, was found dead Tuesday night in a black Ford F-150 pickup at 182 Fifth St. in Olar, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hicks said Williams was shot on Highway 64 and someone drove him to the Fifth Street address.

The shooting was ruled a homicide, and Williams will be autopsied Saturday in Newberry, according to Hicks.

Williams’ shooting was the first in two deadly ones this week in the CSRA.

Early Wednesday in Augusta, 29-year-old Theotis H. Hasan II was shot dead in the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road .

The shootings are the latest in a rash of deadly crimes that swept communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River in the past year, claiming nearly 70 lives.

