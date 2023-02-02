Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, another injured after car crash in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a deadly car crash in Orangeburg County on Big Buck Boulevard and One Oak Lane Wednesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m.

A 2003 Chevy Tahoe was driving North on Big Buck Boulevard when it ran off the road to the left, corrected itself, then ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Other details of the crash are limited at this time.

