Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad near 11th Street and Walton Way where 9 railroad cars are derailed.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there are no injuries reported.

Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up and recovery.

The recovery will shut down a one mile square block in the 11th Street and Walton Way area Wednesday morning.

Motorist are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.