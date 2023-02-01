Submit Photos/Videos
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th street

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad near 11th Street and Walton Way where 9 railroad cars are derailed.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there are no injuries reported.

Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up and recovery.

The recovery will shut down a one mile square block in the 11th Street and Walton Way area Wednesday morning.

Motorist are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

