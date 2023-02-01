S.C. company launches program that saves money, energy

Submit Photos/Videos
A new program in Salley will save customers money and energy.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new program in Salley will save customers money and energy.

A South Carolina company, Dominion Energy launches the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program will offer energy-saving products and services to eligible customers.

“This program is about going directly to our customers to provide them with education and tools to help them improve their everyday energy usage,” said Gerald Freeman, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. “Program representatives work face to face with participants to help them save money and create a more energy-efficient community.”

Energy-saving products available to eligible residential electric customers through the program include the following:

• LED light bulbs

• Faucet aerators

• Low-flow shower heads

• Electric water heater wraps and insulation for water pipes

• Weatherstripping for doors and windows

• Advanced power strips

• Adjustment of the electric water heater temperature

• Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning filter replacement

Beyond NEEP, customers can take advantage of the energy-efficiency tips, rebates, and incentives associated with all EnergyWise programs. During the past 10 years, Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina have reduced electricity usage by more than 992,000 megawatt-hours – that’s enough energy to power approximately 88,500 homes for a year.

Dominion Energy South Carolina started NEEP in 2013 to provide eligible residential electric customers with energy education and the direct installation of energy-saving improvements at no cost.

Visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

