Rotary Club of Augusta hosts speech contest for local students

Winners will receive $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rotary Club of Augusta is calling all Richmond and Columbia County high school students to participate in the annual Preston Johnson Speech Contest.

All public, private, and home-schooled high school students in those two counties are eligible.

Each speech is limited to three to four minutes on the student’s choice of one of two topics: the “Rotary 4-Way Test” or Rotary International’s theme for 2022-2023, “Imagine Rotary.”

MORE | Following their dreams on the court from Saint Croix to North Augusta

Winners will receive $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place. They will then compete for an opportunity to receive a $1,000 scholarship at the Rotary Zone level.

The deadline for registration is Feb. 17.

The Zone winner will also present their speech in April 2023 at the Rotary District Conference. The local contest will be held at the Knox Music Institute of the Miller Theater at 710 Broad Street on Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.rotaryaugusta.org/speechcontest or send inquiries to augustarotaryspeechcontest@gmail.com.

