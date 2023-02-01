Shooting leaves 1 person dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road Wednesday morning.

Deputies said at 2:48 a.m. responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice.

The victim was pronounced deceased at 4:09 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information available at this time.

