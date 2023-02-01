Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County locates man accused of armed robbery

According to authorities, deputies were on Walton Way when they spotted the wanted man,...
According to authorities, deputies were on Walton Way when they spotted the wanted man, Christopher Bryson, 47, at the Circle K.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies located and arrested a man wanted for and accused of armed robbery on Tuesday.

According to authorities, deputies were on Walton Way when they spotted the wanted man, Christopher Bryson, 47, at the Circle K.

While deputies detained Bryson, they discovered an unknown substance and a clear glass pipe in his front pocket, according to deputies.

Upon searching further, deputies discovered a black backpack that contained three more clear glass pipes, according to authorities.

The substance was later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamines, and turned into the sheriff’s office for evidence, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Bryson was arrested and committed to Charles B. Webster Detention Center on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

