Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.(Art Meripol | Art Meripol/Cracker Barrel)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day have the chance to win free food from the restaurant chain for a year.

According to a news release, five couples who propose at Cracker Barrel and enter the “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” will win the grand prize.

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

To enter, couples must:

  1. Post a proposal video to a public Instagram profile with a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.
  2. Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.
  3. And tag @crackerbarrel in the post.

Five lucky couples who enter the contest will win Cracker Barrel for a year.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
LaDime Doe
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen dad’s death
Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

Latest News

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, could be facing multiple felonies...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor to be charged with sex assault, accused of leading cult
FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
Multiple contractors have worked on this issue since 2019, but the administration says...
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again