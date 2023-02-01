Submit Photos/Videos
Paine College to play in SRP Park’s HBCU Baseball Classic

SRP Park announced it will host the 2nd annual HBCU Baseball Classic at the end of the month.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park announced it will host the 2nd annual HBCU Baseball Classic at the end of the month.

On Feb. 21, the Paine College Lions will take on Vorhees University Tigers for a doubleheader at SRP Park.

The first pitch of game one will begin at 4 p.m. and gates will open at 3:30 p.m. The second game will follow 45 minutes later.

SRP Park partnered with Murphy Auto Group and Paine College to host this event.

MORE | 70 players confirmed so far at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

“We are excited to partner with Murphy Auto Group for the 2nd Annual HBCU Classic at SRP Park. The inaugural HBCU Classic was a huge hit that received a lot of support from the community, so we are excited to host this again in 2023,” said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets General Manager.

“We at Murphy Auto Group believe that sports and the game of baseball help positively shape the hearts and minds of our youth. Bringing Paine College Baseball to a professional ballpark like SRP Park reminds everyone that dreams can come true, and we all have an important responsibility to help our young athletes,” said Mike Murphy, Owner of Murphy Auto Group.

Tickets for the public are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the GreenJackets website. Lower Bowl Tickets will be $7 each and a portion of ticket sales will go to the Paine College Baseball Program. Kids 12-Under are encouraged to wear their uniforms from their local team. All kids wearing their uniforms will receive free access to the Augusta University Health Kids Zone during the game.

