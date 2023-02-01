Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Grovetown boy mauled by three dogs has sued the pit bulls’ owner and is seeking compensatory damages along with punitive damages with “no limitation.”

Justin Gilstrap, 11, was attacked by the dogs on Jan. 6 as he was riding his bike on Langston Drive in Columbia County. The dogs ripped off most of Justin’s scalp, and he suffered wounds all the way to the bone on his legs. He lost one of his ears, and the other had to be reattached.

“He has undergone, and continues to undergo, extensive medical care and treatment,” the lawsuit states. “Despite this medical care and treatment, Justin Gilstrap will be left with permanent mental and physical injuries, including scarring and permanent disfigurement.”

The dogs and several others with the same owner have since been euthanized.

Justin’s family is seeking punitive damages to deter the owner, Burt Thomas Baker II, from ever letting something like this happen again. Along with Baker, defendants in the suit include Brenda Johnson and several so-called John and Jane Does who Justin’s family feels contributed to the problem.

“As a result of Defendants’ negligence as alleged herein, Defendants are liable to Plaintiff for all damages sustained by Justin Gilstrap, including his medical expenses, physical and mental pain and suffering past, present, and future, and his permanent scarring and disfigurement,” the lawsuit states.

“Defendants have acted in bad faith, been stubbornly and litigious and have caused Plaintiff unnecessary trouble and expenses, thereby entitling Plaintiff to recover her reasonable attorney fees and expenses of litigation,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges Baker and Johnson failed to take reasonable steps to prevent their vicious and dangerous dogs from attacking Justin. The conduct of Baker and Johnson constitutes a breach of their duty to manage and control their vicious and dangerous dogs, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also says the “acts and omission of Defendants as shown herein constitute fraud, intentional misconduct, willful and wanton misconduct, oppression, malice, and a conscious indifference to the consequences related to the safety, health and welfare of Justin Gilstrap.”

The lawsuit goes so far as to allege the defendants “acted and or failed to act with the specific intent to cause harm to Justin Gilstrap.”

As a result, “there is no limitation regarding the amount to be awarded as punitive damages,” states the lawsuit.

The suit was filed Monday in Columbia County Superior Court, with Justin’s mother, Ericka S. Gilstrap, named as the plaintiff.

Justin Gilstrap (Contributed)

Although he’s been confined to the hospital, Justin has shown remarkable resilience and optimism that’s drawn an outpouring of support from around the world.

Justin’s mom says some days are good, and some are not so good with Justin in the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Through it all, Justin says he’s a fighter.

“I don’t give up. I don’t give up for nothing,” he said a few days ago.

His road to recovery is a long one but he’s taking one day and one surgery at a time.

“I’m looking to get better and walk again, being able to walk,” he said.

He showed he was able to walk by taking a few steps.

“It made me happy,” said Justin. “I was proud of myself to be able to walk again.”

