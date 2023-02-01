Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attacking motorists’ vehicles with a pipe this month on a Los Angeles area freeway, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday in connection with assaults he is accused of committing on Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the California Highway Patrol said.

Radimak is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors including assault and vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered back to court Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing, the statement said.

The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was disseminated.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

The college received more than $11 million from the Savannah River Site plutonium settlement,...
Aiken Tech plans for new nursing center to tackle shortage
A Denver family says they lost everything when the moving truck they packed was stolen.
Family loses ‘everything’ when thieves steal packed U-Haul truck
Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. has been arrested, authorities said.
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas shut down an interstate during a winter storm.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas shut down an interstate during a winter storm.
Multi-vehicle crash reported in Texas during ice storm