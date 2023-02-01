Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty.

MORE | ‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in Aiken fire

The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate incidents in the past year.

In one of the incidents. the agencies coordinated their efforts in April after a woman was kidnapped.

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County.
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County.(Contributed)

Suspect Nate Meade made her drive him around at gunpoint while he streamed the whole episode on social media, according to authorities.

He was tracked down, then a standoff occurred on Jefferson Davis Highway near Interstate 520, according to authorities.

Several officers from multiple agencies stood out for their bravery, according to authorities, including Sgt. D. Kostyk, Sgt. T. Adams, Investigator S. Williams, Deputy J. McCreery, Cpl. B. Rucker, Troopers E. Perez and D. Derrick, and Lt. A. Harris.

MORE | Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas

In a separate incident on Oct. 28, Deputies M. Williams, K. Creed, C. Carey and N. Lott and Lt. J. Todd assisted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect wanted for murder.

The suspect was found in a home on Storm Branch Road.

When they entered the home to arrest him, shots were fired at the deputies.

They were also awarded the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor.

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County.
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County.(Contributed)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
LaDime Doe
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen dad’s death
Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

Latest News

Multiple contractors have worked on this issue since 2019, but the administration says...
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
Augusta skyline
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk
Another day and another friend posts to Facebook that their account has been “hacked” and warns...
What the Tech: Facebook hacking happens now more than ever
Augusta Regional Airport
American Airlines adjusts service between Augusta and Washington, D.C.