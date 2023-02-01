NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty.

The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate incidents in the past year.

In one of the incidents. the agencies coordinated their efforts in April after a woman was kidnapped.

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County. (Contributed)

Suspect Nate Meade made her drive him around at gunpoint while he streamed the whole episode on social media , according to authorities.

He was tracked down, then a standoff occurred on Jefferson Davis Highway near Interstate 520, according to authorities.

Several officers from multiple agencies stood out for their bravery, according to authorities, including Sgt. D. Kostyk, Sgt. T. Adams, Investigator S. Williams, Deputy J. McCreery, Cpl. B. Rucker, Troopers E. Perez and D. Derrick, and Lt. A. Harris.

In a separate incident on Oct. 28, Deputies M. Williams, K. Creed, C. Carey and N. Lott and Lt. J. Todd assisted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect wanted for murder.

The suspect was found in a home on Storm Branch Road .

When they entered the home to arrest him, shots were fired at the deputies.

They were also awarded the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor.

