Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 killed when car, big-rig crash on Deans Bridge Road

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in south Augusta.

The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road, across the street from Gordon Lakes Golf Course.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, and one person was dead, according to deputies.

One northbound and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge Road were blocked while deputies investigate.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen man’s body found
LaDime Doe
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep

Latest News

We’re in for more overnight lane closures on Interstate 20 near the Georgia-South Carolina...
Expect overnight lane closures this week on I-20 near state line
Westbound traffic on Riverwatch Parkway was backed up nearly all the way to downtown from...
Utility lines get blame for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway
Firetruck overturns on westbound I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road.
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
A motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the...
Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA