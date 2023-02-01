1 killed when car, big-rig crash on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in south Augusta.

The crash was reported at 9:25 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road, across the street from Gordon Lakes Golf Course.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car, and one person was dead, according to deputies.

One northbound and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge Road were blocked while deputies investigate.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.

