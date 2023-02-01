Here are some local events to celebrate Black History Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Black History Month has begun, here are some local events to attend to celebrate all month long.

Augusta Museum of History

Throughout the month of February, the Augusta Museum of History will present a range of activities both virtual and in-person at the Museum including special film screenings.

Feb. 4 - Saturday Voices of the Past presentation by Jean Embry. Presentations are scheduled for 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 - The museum will host a special Family Fun Day in conjunction with the Georgia Historical Society’s Super Museum Sunday program. Open from 1 to 5 p.m.

Feb. 8 - The Brown Bag History Lecture will feature Dr. Bobby Donaldson at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend in-person should register

Feb. 26 - Creative Impressions. Genius in Chains: The Evolution of Black Music in America will begin at 3 p.m.

Umoja Village

Celebrate Black History Month with Umoja Village at 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. in Aiken.

The event, in it’s second year, aims to honor the Black experience by bringing together historical, entrepreneurial and other creatives in the community.

Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite for $10 per person. To learn more, visit the Umoja Village website.

Feb. 5 - beginning at 3 p.m.

Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum will host Black History Month Playtime: Jazz and Craft at 965 Hickman Road.

Feb. 7 - from 10 to 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart Cultural Center

The Sacred Heart Cultural Center will host the speaker Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. for the 15th Annual Interfaith Celebration.

This event will be free and open to the public.

Feb. 15 - from 6:45 to 9:30 p.m.

City of Aiken

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will present the Black History Parade on Hampton Avenue.

The City of Aiken partners along with the Black Historical Committee to present The Annual Black History Parade. This parade combines several clubs, organizations and groups to honor Black History.

Feb. 18 - starting at 2 p.m.

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the 13th Annual Black History Concert at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, located at 841 Edgefield Ave NW, Aiken, SC 29801.

The 13th Annual Black History Concert is for all ages; adults must accompany children. The concert will feature local CSRA favorites, Preston & Weston. To purchase tickets, visit the Odell Weeks Activities Center, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, or the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. This program has a limited capacity, and we encourage participants to purchase tickets in advance. This year’s event will have a catered meal, and a door prize raffle.

Feb. 25 - from 6 to 9 p.m.

The City of Aiken Parks & Rec. Department will host the 13th annual Black History Concert on Feb. 25. (Contributed)

Augusta VA Medical Center

The VA Medical Center will host it’s Black History Month observance at the Uptown campus auditorium on the 3rd floor.

Feb. 23 - from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Augusta Municipal Building

Each year, the Office of the Mayor, the Greater Augusta Arts Council, and Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History host a Black history exhibition that features images from the Mayoral Collection.

This year, the Arts Council has connected with the Golden Blocks Legends Comic book team to incorporate prints from their work on their first feature comic alongside the Mayoral Collection in the City Gallery, titled POW! People of Wonder.

Feb. 24 - from 10 to 11 a.m. a free tour of the exhibit led by Dr. Juan Walker and Corey Rogers

Until Mar. 1

Snelling Conference Center

The first Fundraiser Gala: Harlem Nights, Remembering the Renaissance, will be at the Snelling Conference Center.

The host, Transformation Training Institute, Inc., nonprofit 501c3 organization will use proceeds collected from this event to continue providing affordable and free quality trainings on the topics of cultural diversity and mental health.

There will be gold carpet photos, and a silent auction with artwork from local artist and meet & greet.

There will be great food, entertainment, Trailblazer Awards, and moments of black history learning experience. Ticket donations for this event is tax deductible.

Feb. 25 - from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

The Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

The Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host the annual Black History and Unity Day Celebration featuring the keynote speaker, Mr. Jared T. Williams.

Williams is the District Attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit and the first African-American elected to this position.

This year’s theme is Strength Behind Us; Greatness Ahead of Us. The program is open to the public and will be streamed live via social media platforms and can be accessed via the church website.

Feb. 26 - beginning at 10 a.m.

