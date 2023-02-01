Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia Aquarium rescues, rehabs 11 cold-stunned sea turtles

This sea turtle has found a new home for now at the Georgia Aquarium.
This sea turtle has found a new home for now at the Georgia Aquarium.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium has rescued 11 cold-stunned sea turtles into its care until they can be released back into the ocean.

According to the aquarium, over the past few weeks, four loggerheads and seven Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were found suffering from cold-stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures.

Caption

Both are endangered species, under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest sea turtle species in the world. All 11 turtles were rescued off the coast of New England.

Georgia Aquarium’s animal care team will provide continuous monitoring, feeding, and veterinary care while these animals warm up and regain their strength so they can be released back into the ocean.

Along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the aquarium comes together to help sea turtles during cold-stunning events.

MORE | Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

In the cold weather months, the national administration actively plans for cold-stunning events to organize and deploy resources to look for, and assist cold-stunned turtles. Georgia Aquarium is part of this multi-institutional effort alongside other zoos, aquariums, and rescue organizations to save hundreds of turtles each year.

Check out the aquarium’s social channels for updates and information on these rescued turtles on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘Always in our heart’: Family seeks answers after Millen man’s body found
LaDime Doe
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

Latest News

Justin Gilstrap
Mauled boy’s family sues over dog attack, seeking punitive damages
A new program in Salley will save customers money and energy.
S.C. company launches program that saves money, energy
Georgia Aquarium rescues, rehabs 11 cold-stunned sea turtles
Fist bump
February brings a month of local hiring events