Georgia Aquarium rescues, rehabs 11 cold-stunned sea turtles

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium has rescued 11 cold-stunned sea turtles into its care until they can be released back into the ocean.

According to the aquarium, over the past few weeks, four loggerheads and seven Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were found suffering from cold-stunning, a condition in which sea turtles become weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures.

Both are endangered species, under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest sea turtle species in the world. All 11 turtles were rescued off the coast of New England.

Georgia Aquarium’s animal care team will provide continuous monitoring, feeding, and veterinary care while these animals warm up and regain their strength so they can be released back into the ocean.

Along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the aquarium comes together to help sea turtles during cold-stunning events.

In the cold weather months, the national administration actively plans for cold-stunning events to organize and deploy resources to look for, and assist cold-stunned turtles. Georgia Aquarium is part of this multi-institutional effort alongside other zoos, aquariums, and rescue organizations to save hundreds of turtles each year.

