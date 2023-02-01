Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Edgefield residents experience car issues after pumping bad gas

By Nick Viland
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tank full of bad gas left a woman in Edgefield County stuck with a $1,600 bill after her car broke down.

Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t realize the gas they put in their cars was bad.

“I was getting a traction control light. I was getting a check engine light. I could push the pedal all the way down to the floor, and RPMs just kind of stayed in right under 1000 and wouldn’t give it any more power than that,” said Brittany Jolicoeur, Edgefield resident.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture tested it and showed the gas had water or sediment.

She says it caused her new truck to break down.

“It was kind of scary. I had both of my kids in the car. They were freaking out. They didn’t know what was going on. Obviously, I was upset,” she said.

MORE | Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick

She works in an auto parts store, and she found out her car wasn’t the only one.

“Several of my mechanics were coming in telling me they’re replacing fuel pumps. They’re having to flush systems. They’re dropping gas tanks. They are doing all of these things due to the bad fuel that everybody got from the same fuel station,” said Jolicoeur.

She says insurance told her they wouldn’t cover the costs.

“After doing all the tests, the fuel sample, getting the sample from the Department of Agriculture, my receipt, and everything, they deemed that the gas station is actually negligent. Because of that, they would not cover any of it,” she said.

MORE | Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal

She says the station bagged the pump, and she saw changes being made. The gas station owner is paying for her damage.

After a three-week battle with pumping bad gas, it makes her question every time she fills up.

“I’m scared to get gas anywhere because I even said to the insurance company, you know, I was quite upset. This is my main means of transportation and when they started speaking on negligence I said, ‘what am I supposed to do? Test the gas before I put it on my vehicle,” she asked.

We spoke with the owner of this gas station, and he says he recently bought this station, and once he heard of the problem, he fixed it. The Department of Agriculture was on site Tuesday and they confirmed fixes have been made.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

bad gas
Woman's car breaks down after getting bad gas
LaDime Doe
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in deadly Aiken fire
‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in deadly Aiken fire
Masters job fair kicks off month of local hiring events
Masters job fair kicks off month of local hiring events