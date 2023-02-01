Submit Photos/Videos
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk

Augusta skyline
Augusta skyline(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections.

The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.

Augusta Traffic Engineering will purchase and install pedestrian-activated flashing beacons on either side of East Boundary at Telfair, paint crosswalk striping and create wheelchair cutouts for the sidewalks.

Organizers hope the community-made crosswalk murals will make the new, safe intersection a desirable and emotionally connected place to cross.

Local artist Raymond Sturkey will hold a series of community meetings to brainstorm how residents want to represent themselves in the murals, which they will help paint.

The first community meeting was held Jan. 28 at Magnolia Court Apartments. The three remaining ones will be held Feb. 18 at W.S. Hornsby Middle School, March 18 at Oak Pointe (Delta Manor), and April 15 at Magnolia Court Apartments.

Mural painting will take place June 5-9. A celebratory block party on East Boundary near Telfair Street will take place June 10.

Find out more about the Greater Augusta Arts Council’s public art projects at www.AugustaArts.com.

