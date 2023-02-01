Submit Photos/Videos
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

