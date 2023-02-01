American Airlines adjusts service between Augusta, D.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adjusting the schedule of nonstop service to Washington, D.C. – a change Augusta Regional Airport says will benefit travelers.

Starting Friday, there will be a 7:36 a.m. departure from Augusta to Reagan National Airport and a 10:45 p.m. arrival back in Augusta.

This flight typically takes about one hour.

“We are very pleased with this new schedule and believe it will allow more local travelers to benefit from this convenient direct flight,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Augusta Regional Airport executive director.

Augusta Regional cited benefits that include:

From Augusta, you can arrive in the nation’s capital, conduct a full day’s business agenda, and return on the same day.

It allows full days in Washington for multi-day trips.

For people who use the Washington airport to connect, the earlier schedule will increase flexibility and flight options.

The change comes ahead of flight additions by American to accommodate fliers to Augusta for the Masters Tournament. Among those additions:

One daily round-trip flight from Austin to Augusta with an Embraer E175 on April 2, 6 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Boston to Augusta will be added April 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 on an Embraer E175.

Additional round-trip frequencies will be added from Dallas-Fort Worth to Augusta with a Boeing 737 aircraft operating twice daily April 2-5 and 8-9 and three times daily on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7, 9 and 10. Most of these flights will be operated on an Embraer E175.

One daily round-trip flight from Miami International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight April 5-7 and 9-10.

American will operate a Boeing 737 from Phoenix to Augusta on April 2, a round-trip flight between the airports on April 6 and a return flight to Phoenix on April 10.

Masters week will be April 2-9, with the tournament itself taking place April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club.

