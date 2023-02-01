Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

“I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams.
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit.

11-year-old Williams turned part of his parent’s yard into a pasture.

“I just look in here every morning, check for eggs, and I also check their food and water, so they don’t get too low,” he said.

Williams goes out several times a day to check on his chickens. He has almost 30.

“My dad said I should probably work for the thing I want, which is my computer, instead of just getting it,” he said.

To get that gaming computer he wants, Williams has to earn it.

“Working for something that you get, you’ll understand how much that thing is worth,” he said.

Using social media, he’s selling the multi-colored eggs his chickens lay for $6 a dozen. With egg prices these days, Williams says the demand is there.

“I have this giant list, one-page front and back. It’s completely full, so we had to start another page,” he said.

His chickens have trouble keeping up. He says together they lay about a dozen eggs a day. You have to wait and have patience.

Williams knows if he keeps it up, one day he’ll earn enough. He plans to nearly double his chickens by the summer. After getting his computer, he says he’ll keep selling eggs to save money for a house.

For more information, visit his Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

