70 players confirmed so far at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Invitations to compete in the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur were sent in January and 70 players to date have been confirmed for the championship.

Each of the top 45 eligible amateurs in the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2022 have accepted invitations, including the last two champions, Tsubasa Kajitani and Anna Davis, along with top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang.

A current listing of the confirmed field is available at https://bit.ly/40xCCxx.

Beginning the week prior to the 87th Masters Tournament, the international field will compete across 54 holes of stroke play, with a cut to 30 players and ties taking place after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 29 and 30.

The entire field will then play at the Augusta National Golf Club for an official practice round on Friday, March 31. The final round will take place at Augusta National on April 1 and will feature the competitors who made the cut.

New in 2023, the first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel (1:30-3:30 p.m. ET) from Champions Retreat Golf Club. NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (Noon-3 p.m. ET) of live final-round coverage of the event at Augusta National. Additionally, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will commence on Friday, April 1 at Augusta National to provide coverage of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

Jennifer Kupcho, who earned her first major championship title last year competing on the LPGA Tour, was the winner of the inaugural Championship in 2019.

After the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tsubasa Kajitani captured the first title for Japan at Augusta National in 2021, eight days prior to Hideki Matsuyama’s breakthrough win at the Masters Tournament.

In 2022, 16-year-old Anna Davis became the event’s youngest winner after a final-round 69 at Augusta National.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out following an online ticket application process. No tickets will be available at the gates. For more information, visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels (@ANWAgolf) across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

