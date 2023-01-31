Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday

ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELEY, Va. (Gray News) – The world’s oldest African penguin just turned one year older.

ET, a female African penguin at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, turned 43 on Saturday.

In a news release, the zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.

The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in...
The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

In the wild, their average lifespan is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks, the zoo said.

ET came to the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995. Considering her age, she is in good health, the zoo said. She has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but “her quality of life is strong,” and she still eats well and loves to swim.

Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.
Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. ET has outlived two of her mates at the zoo, and her current mate is Einstein.

The zoo said ET and Einstein have their own private space so ET can “spend her senior years without any penguin drama.”

Happy birthday, ET!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
2 charged with hate crime in Allendale County killing of transgender woman
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
BLOG: Day 7: Investigator doubles down on Murdaugh statement, phone records build timeline
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked...
Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet