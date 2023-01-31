Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: What3Words app could help save a life

An app helped save and find a girl who was lost at a Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
An app helped save and find a girl who was lost at a Lake of the Ozarks State Park.(ky3)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rebekah Sanderlin was on a paddle board somewhere off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia when, in a matter of minutes, the weather changed.

“All of a sudden, I found myself paddling against the tide and the wind. And it was like being on a paddleboard treadmill. I wasn’t going anywhere,” recalls Sanderlin.

She was paddling on the Lynhaven River, which feeds into the Chesapeake Bay, which eventually leads to the North Atlantic Ocean. She was drifting toward the Chesapeake Bay for who knows how long. She was near exhaustion, and understood the danger she found herself in.

MORE | What the Tech: Quick hack to get ChatGPT for free

“That’s when I got really scared because I thought I’m a pretty good paddle boarder, but if I go unconscious, then I’m dead. I’m gonna drown here,” Sanderlin said.

The called her husband on her smartphone and told him she was in trouble and couldn’t get back home. He asked and encouraged her to find any piece of dry land she could reach with the help of the tide and wind. She eventually reached a boat dock and called her husband again on her smartphone.

“And said, okay, I’m at this boat dock,” she said. “I don’t know what to do now. I have no idea where I am. He said, ‘do you still have that what3words app?”

MORE | What the Tech: Important iOS security update for all iPhones

Sanderlin said she’d almost forgotten the app was on her phone. She and her husband installed it months earlier while at a music festival to meet up with friends. The developers mapped the globe in three-by-three-meter squares and identified each square with three random and unique word combinations

Sanderlin checked the app and told her husband she was at a location marked by “Labs//Piano//Food.”

It’s so precise, if she had been on the other side of the dock, she would have been at. “Arena. Leaves. Nurse.”

Using the three words, Her husband followed turn-by-turn directions to her location, helped her onto dry land, and took her home. She quickly added the app to her kids’ smartphones.

MORE | What the Tech: How to blur your home on Google Maps

“So if they get lost somewhere and don’t know how to communicate their location, they can tell me that way.”

Hikers have used this app to lead rescuers to them in the middle of the forest. Had Rebekah been a mile from land, it would have been marked with a different three-word combination.

Anywhere, everywhere is marked with three simple words. The app is free, with no ads, and doesn’t share that location information with any other company. It’s a lifesaver.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
Thieves target SNAP benefits in South Carolina.
Extra SNAP benefits end for many families in South Carolina
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘It was heartbreaking’: Millen man found dead leaves family with questions
Gold Cross
Augusta leaders certify month-to-month ambulance contract
Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health
Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health