Student artist shows off new mural at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We previously told you about the growing interest in the animation program at Augusta University.

Now a student in the program is showing off her artwork in a mural outside the new Roar store.

Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the AU mascot Augustus in front of the entrance to the Summerville campus.

She says her past experience helped her prepare for a design that has an impact on the future.

“I did an internship during my animation class to make a video called “Tag Day” so some of the assets like the trees on here were from that video that I helped make,” she said. “It’s nice to know I have my own little twist and style mark being left here.”

They will have a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

