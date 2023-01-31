Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Student artist shows off new mural at Augusta University

Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the AU mascot...
Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the AU mascot Augustus in front of the entrance to the Summerville campus.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We previously told you about the growing interest in the animation program at Augusta University.

Now a student in the program is showing off her artwork in a mural outside the new Roar store.

Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the AU mascot Augustus in front of the entrance to the Summerville campus.

She says her past experience helped her prepare for a design that has an impact on the future.

MORE | Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend

“I did an internship during my animation class to make a video called “Tag Day” so some of the assets like the trees on here were from that video that I helped make,” she said. “It’s nice to know I have my own little twist and style mark being left here.”

They will have a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Here are the full videos of Tyre Nichols beating
Jimmy Smith, 21, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, sodomy,...
21-year-old accused of raping Columbia County victim in her sleep
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
2 die after vehicle strikes building along Mike Padgett Highway
Phillip Ryans, 35
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape
According to the Saluda County Coroner's Office, the fatal car accident that happened on the...
Fatal car crash ruled homicide after victim found with gunshot wound

Latest News

Tracy Jenkins found Lylah on the ground with a rope tied around her neck.
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
Thieves target SNAP benefits in South Carolina.
Extra SNAP benefits end for many families in South Carolina
Their three children are left asking “Where’s daddy? We miss daddy.”
‘It was heartbreaking’: Millen man found dead leaves family with questions
Gold Cross
Augusta leaders certify month-to-month ambulance contract
Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health
Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health