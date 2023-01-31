‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in deadly Aiken fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family members of the two women killed in a house fire in Aiken are remembering their family while thanking their community for supporting them.

The fire is still under investigation, but the family shared what Concetta Spann did that night to try and save her mother.

They tell us this whole situation has flipped their tight-knit family upside down.

Concetta and Sylvia Spann’s home on Aldrich Street sits taped off. It’s quiet now, but the night the fire started.

Marcus Spann says it’s a memory he’ll never forget.

“Fire trucks everywhere and ambulances everywhere. Chaos,” said Marcus, first cousin, and nephew.

Just before 12:30 a.m., first responders rushed to the home where Concetta lived with her mother, husband, and four young daughters.

When first responders arrived, Concetta and Sylvia were still inside. Both were pulled out of a window.

Slyvia died on the scene, and Concetta passed away at the hospital the next day.

Gasper Byrd is Slyvia’s brother. He said, “To know that they’re gone, and they won’t be here anymore is really heartbreaking.”

The family says Concetta would help anyone when she could. That was true even in the final moments of her life. Sylvia had a stroke which made it hard for her to get out of the house.

“Her daughter went in to try and save her, and that’s why she got entrapped inside the house and also in the fire,” said Byrd. “She put her life in jeopardy to go back in and try and get her mother out.”

The community has given more than $2,800 to help Concetta’s four girls. Marcus said: “They’re going to need a lot of other resources to get through, so it’s going to be really tough. Really really tough.”

Byrd added: “To the people that have been helping... God bless you.”

We reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to see how many families have had to go through something like this.

They say they’ve investigated 12 residential fire deaths over the last two years.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.