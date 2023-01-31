Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

As of 9 a.m., the scene was clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.