Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

A crash involving a motorcycle has traffic at a standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road.
A crash involving a motorcycle has traffic at a standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

As of 9 a.m., the scene was clear.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

