Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
As of 9 a.m., the scene was clear.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
