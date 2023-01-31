Masters job fair kicks off month of local hiring events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities.

The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions.

Kicking off the round of job fairs is the Masters Tournament.

On Jan. 31, the Masters Tournament is hosting a job expo at the Legends Club from 1-7 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, go to the job website.

There are openings for tournament, cleaning services, overnight sandwich prep and other food services jobs.

Here’s a look at other local job-recruiting efforts:

City of Augusta

The Augusta Human Resources Department will host three hiring events in February to allow the community to apply for jobs with their local government.

All meetings will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Attendees should bring a current resume and be prepared for possible on-site interviews. For more information, call 706-821-1006.

Feb. 9 - Participating departments include Augusta Animal Services, Augusta Fire Department, Augusta E-911, Richmond County Correctional Institution, Richmond County Marshal’s Office and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 16 - Participating departments include Augusta Engineering and Environmental Services, Augusta Parks & Recreation, Augusta Regional Airport, Augusta Transit, Augusta Utilities and the Central Services Department.

Feb. 23 - Participating departments include the Augusta Human Resources Department, Augusta Information Technology Department, Augusta Law Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development Department and Procurement Department.

Augusta University Health

If you’re interested in a career with Augusta University Health, you can speak the recruitment team and have the opportunity for on-site interviews with hiring managers.

Events will be held from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 14, March 14 and April 11 at Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th St., B Entrance and JagStop Lobby.

Visit http://augustahealth.org/careers to preview all positions available and also to apply online.

VA Augusta

The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the uptown campus, Room 3B125, 1 Freedom Way.

Positions are open in VA Augusta’s long-term care residence and spinal cord injury unit. Jobs include registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, health technician and nursing assistant.

New nursing graduates and experienced nursing professionals are encouraged to attend. VA nursing leaders will conduct on-site interviews for qualified candidates. Bring several copies of an updated resume.

For more information about nursing career opportunities, contact Dr. Phoebe Burda at Phoebe.Burda@va.gov.

VA Augusta Health Care System will host a hiring event on Feb. 25. (Contributed)

Aiken County Public Schools

Join Aiken County Public Schools’ spring hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at Aiken High School.

The district is hiring for certified teachers, custodians, head start, school food service special education aides and transportation positions.

Applicants will have the opportunity for onsite interviews and on the spot job offers. Visit www.acpsd.net to apply now for a certified or classified position and secure an interview at the event.

All schools and locations will be represented, and we will be hiring for certified and classified positions to include immediate vacancies and future 2023-24 positions. TBD contracts and hiring bonuses are available.

Message or call 803-641-2428 with any questions ahead of the event.

Augusta GreenJackets

SRP Park and the Augusta GreenJackets are hosting two job fairs in preparation for the 2023 season and other SRP Park events. The GreenJackets are looking for hardworking, service-oriented individuals to join the team. Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games from April to Labor Day, and additional events as needed.

Job seekers should anticipate filling out a candidate form onsite and the interview process taking no longer than 30 minutes, applicants will be hired onsite.

Both job fair days will be located at WOW! Club of SRP Park’s 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841, Enter next to Rio Cantina.

To learn more about opportunities available visit, https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gjemployment-opportunities.

Job fairs will be Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

The Augusta GreenJackets are hiring for several positions. (Contributed)

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriffs office is hiring for several positions, patrol deputies, deputy jailers and communications officers.

For more information about positions and benefits, go to the office website.

