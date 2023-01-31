Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner in Aiken is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt.

It benefits Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America.

The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on mental health and the love she has for horses.

Martha Wise is hopeful the fundraiser helps get the word out about these two charities.

“It’s just such a giving town, and there are so many wonderful non-profits here, it’s hard not to give back,” said Wise, owner. “It really kind of goes hand in hand with people helping horses and horses helping people.”

One hundred percent of the profits made from the shirts are split evenly between the two charities.

